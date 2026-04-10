BANK FRAUD: I have an account with a local bank. The other day, I noticed an amount of Rs6 million had been transferred without my knowledge. I approached the bank concerned, but the manager there had no answer. Instead, he advised me to contact the local police. My request to reverse the transfer since it happend to be illegal was flatly rejected. It is sad that one’s money is not safe even in a bank account. What a pity it surely is.

Habib A. Chaudhry

Lahore

LOSS OF CROPS: Recent heavy rains have destroyed standing crops. Farmers work very hard, and their crops are their only source of income. Due to the recent damage, they are worried about how to feed their families and manage their daily needs. This situation may only be affecting the farmers right now, but others would soon feel the pinch as it may lead to food shortages in the days ahead. It is a difficult time for both the farmers and the local community. The authorities should provide immediate support to the affected farmers. Moreover, necessary steps should be taken to protect crops in the future.

Ayesha Munir Ahmed

Turbat

SAVING ENERGY: It is heartening to see the government asking the nation to save energy in these very difficult times of war in the Middle East. Incidentally, the other day, the head of the government, the prime minister, was in Karachi with a protocol of dozens of cars. The prime minister is a modest man, and I am sure he has no enemies. That being so, his entire entourage should be an outrider in the front and maybe two or three cars following him. Indeed, this will be a good advertisement to the call for energy saving.

Razak Latif

Karachi

SCAMMING THE VOTERS: Promises and hollow words drive the public to vote for candidates during elections, but when it comes to life after the election, most of the successful individuals tend to live a safe distance away from the electorate. The public needs to understand this scam.

Ali Haider

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026