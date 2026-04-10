E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Four dead, five injured as truck hits rickshaw

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: Four persons died and five were injured when a truck hit a motorcycle-rickshaw near Head Muhammadwala Toll Plaza in Multan on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the motorcycle-rickshaw was transporting 10 labourers to Head Muhammadwala to pick strawberries when the truck hit it and destroyed it.

An eyewitness, Muhammad Ahsan, said the rickshaw was running on the wrong side when a truck rammed into it. He said the truck driver might have failed to apply brakes also.

As a result of the accident, four people, namely Kiran ( 14), Shakeela (30) Farzana (40) and an unidentified man, died on the spot. Five injured were identified as Adeela (12), Ramzan (20), Raeesa Bibi (25), Saima (25), Saeeda (42) and a 40-year-old unidentified man.Rescue teams provided first aid to the victims at the scene and shifted five of the injured to the Nishtar Hospital for further treatment. The bodies of the deceased were also moved to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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