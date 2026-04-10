E-Paper | July 16, 2026

24 TLP workers declared proclaimed offenders in violence case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
Photo shows a judge’s hammer.—Reuters/File
Photo shows a judge’s hammer.—Reuters/File
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LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday declared 24 workers of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case involving violence and attacks on police.

Judge Manzer Ali Gill passed the order during a hearing of a petition filed by the police, seeking action against absconding suspects.

The judge also issued perpetual arrest warrants for the 24 absconding suspects after allowing the police request.

According to the prosecution, the suspects had gone into hiding to evade arrest despite publication of proclamation notices requiring their appearance before the court. The investigating officer informed the court that the suspects failed to appear and were deliberately avoiding proceedings due to fear of arrest.

Shahdara Police had registered the FIR in 2025 on charges of vandalism, burning state property and violence against police officials.

The POs included Waqas Ahmad, Hafiz Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Mumtaz, Sarmad Ali, Jabar Rasool, Amjad Bakhsh, Niaz Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Zahid Hussain, Rab Nawaz Jatt, Rab Nawaz Chachar, Muhammad Sohail, Abu Bakar Siddiq, Muhammad Nadeem, Ghulam Murtaza, Muhammad Ali Naazir, Nayyar Shams, Muhammad Bilal, Muhammad Fayyaz Bhatti, Muhammad Afzal, Zahoor Shah, Arsalan, Ansar Iqbal and Muhammad Asif.The judge directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the arrest of the proclaimed offenders in accordance with the law.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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