More shops defying 8pm closure sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: The city district administration has launched a crackdown on those flouting 8pm closure timings for businesses notified on April 6 as part of the austerity measures.

On the other hand, the notification issued by the Punjab government regarding closure of businesses also lacks information about closing timing of the sports activities at several places being organised on commercial basis at night.

According to a spokesperson for the city administration, the teams led by the assistant commissioners in 10 tehsils of the Lahore district, got scores of shops sealed besides penalising several shopkeepers during the last few days for not following the businesses closure timings at 8pm.

On Wednesday, as many as 60 shops were sealed across the city. These include 22 in Cantt, followed by 13 in Allama Iqbal town tehsils. In Model Town tehsils, six known café and restaurants were sealed, followed by 10 shops sealed in the city tehsil.

Confusion persists over sports activities

On Thursday, 19 business premises were sealed in the city tehsil, followed by eight restaurants and shops on Walton road, 10 at Begumkot, two shops at DHA (Phase-8), five at Walton Road, seven in Valencia Town and six in Model Town. Five shopkeepers were arrested whereas a shopkeeper was also taken into custody for breaking seals. A case was also registered against him.

According to the notification, all shops, markets and shopping malls must be closed at 8pm throughout the week (including Saturday and Sunday) except the sectors including pharmacies/medical stores, medical supply stores, laboratories and hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, Tandoors, bakeries and milk/dairy shops. Similarly, all hotels, restaurants and food outlets should be closed at 10pm (there is no restriction on takeaway and home delivery services).

Likewise, all marriage halls and wedding events shall be closed by 10pm. “We don’t know why has the government not mentioned commercial sports activities (night time cricketing etc) and some other businesses,” said a Lahore resident.

Last week, a team had raided a sports facility in connection with the closure timing.

When contacted, Lahore Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Zukhruf Fida said in fact the notification has been issued by the chief secretary office and not the district administration. “In this notification, departmental stores, cinemas and sports activities are not mentioned. I have recently asked the quarters concerned to incorporate the departmental stores in the notification. And I will also discuss inclusion of sports activities with the DC,” he explained.

“But there is no need to mention cinemas as we are not checking them,” he added.

Meanwhile, various teams of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed as many as 135 properties for non-payment of commercialisation fee and penalties in various parts of the city. Similarly, the MCL teams also demolished several illegally built structures in city areas.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026