National Immunisation Days drive launched

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Imran Nazeer has said that Pakistan is now closer than ever to eradicate the crippling disease polio.

He said this in a ceremony wherein the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre inaugurated the upcoming National Immunisation Days on Thursday.

Chaired by minister Imran Nazeer, the ceremony was attended by Health and Population Secretary Nadia Saqib, CM’s Focal Person on Polio Uzma Kardar and Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Adeel Tasawur.

Lahore Health CEO, representatives of the Girl Guides, the Pakistan Pediatric Association, and other stakeholders were also present at the ceremony.

The upcoming NIDs will commence on April 13. In Lahore, identified as a high-risk reservoir district, the campaign will continue for seven days, while in the remaining districts it will be conducted for over four days. More than 200,000 frontline polio workers and supervisors will participate in the drive, targeting over 23.3 million children under the age of five.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr Nazeer said sustained efforts and effective strategies had brought Pakistan closer than ever to the final phase of polio eradication. He said achieving a polio-free Pakistan required a collective national effort and urged parents to ensure their children received polio drops during every campaign.

Ms Kardar underscored the importance of community engagement and volunteerism, noting that the active participation of all segments of society was essential in the fight against polio.

She also acknowledged the critical contribution of thousands of female polio workers across Punjab, describing them as the backbone of the programme.

Ms Saqib highlighted key government initiatives aimed at strengthening the healthcare system, not only for polio eradication but also for the prevention of other vaccine-preventable diseases.

Mr Tasawur reiterated that comprehensive preparations had been completed to ensure a high-quality campaign, particularly in high-risk and underserved areas.

Pakistan Pediatric Association General Secretary Dr Kaleem Ather reaffirmed that protection against polio was a fundamental right of every child. He emphasised the importance of continued efforts through healthcare facilities and digital platforms to raise awareness and urged parents to reject misconceptions and ensure vaccination.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026