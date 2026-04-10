More than 2,000 get degrees at GCWUF convocation

FAISALABAD: Government College Women University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen gives away a degree to a graduate at the convocation. — APP

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) held its 6th convocation on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen presided over the ceremony while MPA Qudsia Batool, Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam, FCCI and FWCCI presidents, academia and industry representatives, alumni, and a large number of parents attended the ceremony.

The VC presented a report on the university’s key accomplishments. Highlighting the university’s vision, she said the GCWUF was committed to becoming a future-ready institution aligned with the SDGs, focusing on academic excellence, innovation, industry linkages, digitalisation, and holistic student development.

During the ceremony, degrees were conferred to 2,722 students, including 12 PhD, 148 MPhil, 123 ADP/BEd, and 2,439 BS degrees.

Recognising academic excellence, the university awarded 98 medals, including 32 gold, 37 silver, and 29 bronze, to outstanding students.

**BLIND MURDER SOLVED:**The Faisalabad Millat Town police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder of a youth whose body was recovered on March 31 near Makhanwala Pul outside Chak 119 JB Rasool Pura.

Police spokesperson claimed that deceased Shahbaz Ahmad of Chak 202 RB Gatti wanted to contract a love marriage with a girl but her mother Amna Bibi and her brother Muhammad Zakriya were against the union. He claimed that her mother and brother called the deceased to their house, where they strangled him to death with a rope and dumped his body outside their village.

He claimed the police traced the accused persons through modern technology and arrested both of them.

**ACCIDENT:**A car driver allegedly crushed to death a minor boy in the Afghanabad locality in the Gulberg police area of Faisalabad on Thursday.

Police said that one-year old Muhammad Zaigham died instantly and they have arrested car driver Khurram Shahzad and registered a case against him.

**METRO PROJECT:**Member Punjab Mass Transit Authority and Project Director Zahid Saeed along with Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir chaired a meeting to discuss the Faisalabad Mass Transit System (MTS) on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that the Metro Bus project in Faisalabad would be completed at a cost of Rs80 billion and about Rs65 billion had been allocated for the construction work. It was told that the 20.3km-long metro corridor would have 21 stations with 11 elevated and 10 at ground level. The project was estimated to be completed ‘in a record’ period of 18 months. In addition, more than 50 percent of the metro corridor would be elevated while the rest would be constructed on the ground.

Mr Saeed directed all the concerned departments to ensure that preparations were completed before the start of the project. He asked Fesco, Wasa, Horticulture Agency, and SNGPL and other institutions including PTCL to complete the process of shifting utility services immediately. He also urged the departments to submit estimates and demands at the earliest. He entrusted Nespak with the responsibility of checking the estimates of all departments. He said that funds would be released immediately for shifting the utility services and the infrastructure.

He said that the departments were also directed to avoid unnecessary expenses in the name of system upgradation. He said modern methods should be adopted for shifting big trees. The Horticulture Agency should expedite the process of shifting of plants, finalise the traffic management plan, provide facilities to the citizens, and ensure the provision of complete equipment including hard barriers, cones, reflector jackets to the traffic police, he added.

He said that the provision of traffic equipment would be done in phases, and construction sites would be completely covered with sheets to avoid any accident. U-turns and crossing points would be provided after every two to three kilometers, and to regulate dust control in front of business centers, sprinkler systems would be put in place.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026