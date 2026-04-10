Man sets wife ablaze over domestic issues

SAHIWAL: A man allegedly set his wife ablaze over a minor domestic dispute in Johar Town in early hours of Thursday.

Police say that Arshad, a resident of Street No 3, Johar Town, who ran a second-hand clothes shop at Model Bazaar, married Somia Bibi about a decade ago. However, the couple had a history of strained relations.

They say that Somia had previously lodged complaints of domestic violence at the hands of her husband, but the issue was apparently settled by elders of their families and the woman’s brother living in Faisalabad.

In the latest incident, a quarrel broke out between the husband and wife, during which Arshad doused his wife in petrol and set her on fire.

Police say they were informed of the incident by Somia’s sister, Marwa Bibi, on 15 helpline.

When a Ghala Mandi police team reached the scene, Arshad had already fled.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the woman sustained third-degree burns all over her body and was shifted to the Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, where doctors referred her to the burns unit of Allied Hospital, Faisalabad, given her critical condition.

The police have registered a case against the suspect under sections 324 and 336 of the PPC on the report of Sub-Inspector Mahboob. Police are investigating the matter.

TWO DIE IN ACCIDENT: Two of a family died, while seven others were critically injured when a car rammed into a roadside tree because of speeding on Sahiwal Road, Arifwala, on Wednesday evening.

As per Rescue 1122, a family was returning to Sahiwal after attending a wedding by a car, which rammed into a roadside tree because of speeding.

On being informed a Rescue 1122 team rushed to scene.

The rescuers say that in the accident, a youth, Sher Ali, died on the spot, while eight injured persons were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Arifwala.

They add that a cousin of the deceased Sher Ali later also died in hospital.

They say that of the seven injured persons, two are said to be critical, who have been referred to the Pakpattan DHQ Hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026