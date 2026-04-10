Mother of five shot dead ‘by husband’

GUJRAT: A mother of five children was shot dead allegedly by her husband at Kotla Arab Ali Khan town in Kakrali police precincts on Thursday.

As per the police, Tanveer Hussain would often quarrel with his wife Maryam Javed.

The couple had an altercation late on Wednesday, and the husband allegedly shot his wife dead later in her sleep.

He fled the scene immediately after the murder. The couple had four daughters and a son.

The police say that initial investigation reveled that the suspect was a drug peddler and had been in jail.

Kakrali police have registered a case against the suspect under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code on the report of the deceased woman’s father.

A spokesman for Gujrat police later said that the suspect had been arrested and the weapon used in the murder was recovered from him.

rearrested: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has rearrested former chief officer of Gujrat Municipal Corporation (GtMC), Khaliq Daad Gara, after his bail in a corruption case.

The officer was arrested around five months back and since then he had been in the Gujranwala district jail.

However, his bail application was accepted by the Lahore High Court after which his release orders were also issued on Thursday.

In the meantime, a team of Gujranwala ACE again arrested him in connection with investigation into another graft case.

The official sources confirmed the arrest but did not share the details of the new graft case .

Last week, the ACE had rearrested former CO of Gujranwala Municipal Corporation (GMC) Haider Ali Chatha also in a another case of corruption, following acceptance of his bail from the court.

FREE TRANSPORT: The Punjab government launched free bus service for the masses on six major routes in the Gujranwala district on Thursday.

Ruling PML-N lawmakers Umar Farooq Dar and Gujranwala Commissioner Naveed Haider Sheerazi inaugurated the free transport service.

Speaking at the occasion, they said the bus service was launched given the global hike in the petroleum products.

The bus service has been launched on the routes where thousands of people commute daily, they added.

The free bus service would later be expanded to the other tehsils and districts of the region as per the government policy, they said.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026