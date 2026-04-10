One killed, four injured in separate ‘encounters’

TOBA TEK SINGH/SAHIWAL: A suspect was killed while four were injured in separate encounters with Punjab Police and Crime Control Department (CCD) in areas of Faisalabad and Sahiwal on Thursday.

A suspected robber has been killed in an encounter in Jaranwala Saddar Police area in Faisalabad region.

According to the police version, two suspects robbed a citizen near the graveyard of Chak 59-GB. Eagle Force Cops responded to an emergency call and reached the site. On seeing the police, both suspects opened fire that left Constable Ali Raza injured. More police force was called and firing was exchanged between both sides. After firing ended, police found one of the suspects dead.

They alleged the suspect, later identified as Saifullah, was killed by the firing of his own companion who fled away. They also claimed that the deceased was wanted in 31 robbery cases.

Wounded Ali Raza was shifted to the Jaranwala Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where doctors referred him to Allied Hospital. Regional Police Officer Suhail Akhtar Sukhera inquired after his health.

In Tandlianwala City police area, a suspect, who was in police custody, was injured during an encounter.

Police claimed that Zafar Iqbal Baggu was being transported by a police party, led by investigation officer Imtiaz Ahmad, to recover looted valuables. When the police van reached near Chak 425-GB, his six unidentified accomplices opened indiscriminate fire on the police van.

During exchange of fire, the suspect attempted to run away but bullets ‘fired by his accomplices’ hit him and left him injured. The attackers managed to escape, getting the benefit of darkness of the night. Police claimed that Zafar was involved in nine incidents of robbery and a terrorism case.

In Sahiwal, the Crime Control Department (CCD) arrested three suspects in an injured condition after an alleged encounter near Aurangabad.

According to reports, the CCD was on routine mobile patrol when it spotted six suspects robbing villagers by setting up pickets. On seeing the police van, the suspects opened fire and took cover in nearby maize fields. The CCD team retaliated and the crossfire lasted about 15 minutes.

Police later found three injured suspects, identified as Walayat Hussain, Muhammad Javed, residents of Chak 66/5-L, and Asif Kaloo, a resident of Chak 136/9-L, tehsil Sahiwal.

Police reported their three accomplices—Abbas Kaloo, a resident of Chak 82/5-L, Abid Hussain, resident of Chak 84/5-L, and Shahbaz Sanpal, a resident of Bothana, escaped. Police recovered three 30-bore pistols from the scene and Rescue 1122 shifted the injured suspects to the Haji Qayyum Hospital.

The CCD registered a case.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026