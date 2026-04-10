Ex-bank manager held for ‘parallel banking scam’

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Faisalabad Circle has arrested Kashif Shahzad, a former manager of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Sargodha Road Branch, on charges of embezzlement of millions of rupees through parallel banking.

The action was taken on the complaint of a citizen Zeeshan Mukhtar, from whom the accused had collected Rs42.2 million in the name of preparing bank statements for foreign travel and profitable investment.

During the investigation conducted by SHO Ajmal Hussain, it was revealed that the accused Kashif Shahzad, taking undue advantage of his position in the bank, was involved in the activities of taking money from citizens and instead of depositing it in the official records of the bank, he transferred it to other private accounts fraudulently preparing fake bank statements and deceiving investors of monthly profits.

During the raid, opening forms and bank statements of various accounts were recovered from the possession of the accused, while more than Rs 36.7 million in the relevant accounts have been frozen. The accused has committed fraud of with several account holders.

The accused has admitted that he was not alone in this network but along with him, Shahid Waqas (visa consultant), managers and staff of various banks were also involved in this network who were running a parallel banking network.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 109, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 477-A of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 5(2)47 of the Anti-Corruption Act. The FIA team is conducting raids to arrest other involved persons and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, FIA arrested four persons in a raid from the room of a hotel located on Susan Road in Madina Town at Faisalabad for their involvement in hawala hundi business. Currency worth Rs5 million and four mobile phones containing record of illegal money transactions have been recovered from them.

The arrested accused included Muhammad Fahad, Muhammad Atif, Gulzar Ahmad and Umar Anwar. Case has been registered against them under sections 109 and 420 of PPC and 4,58 and 23 of Foreign Exchange Regulation Act 1947.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026