Mega uplift project worth Rs6.81bn for Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Punjab chief minister has announced a mega uplift project of over Rs6.81 billion for Hasilpur city in Bahawalpur district.

This was stated by Bahawalpur Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza while presiding over a meeting here on Thursday.

According to an official handout, the DC informed that the mega project announced by the CM under the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) would include improvements in sewage and sanitation system by laying 94km-long underground pipelines, establishment of 40 stormwater drainage points, construction of a disposal station, installation of two modern waste treatment plants, besides the provision of 447 new manhole covers and 200 street lights in Hasilpur.

He added that a solarisation scheme would also be undertaken for government departments’ buildings and six parks would also be restored in the city.

Meanwhile, Bahawalpur Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, after assuming charge on Thursday, directed officials to prove their worth by serving the masses sincerely with a view to solve their basic problems.

While addressing the regional and divisional heads of government departments at the commissioner’s committee room, he asked them to complete uplift projects within the stipulated time ensuring standards and quality of work. The commissioner warned that no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

RAIN: The Cholistan desert areas in three districts of Bahawalpur division received moderate drizzle on Wednesday night, charging the dried-up open water ponds with accumulated rainwater.

The accumulated rainwater, after the much-awaited and delayed rain in Cholistan, had ruled out the possibility of drought-like conditions in the up-coming summer season and would help locals to return to their original settlements with their animals. They had earlier migrated to greenbelts areas for want of drinking water and fodder for their livestock during the previous months.

The moderate rain would also help in the nourishment of shrubs, plants and bushes, which serves as fodder for animals.

CRIME RATE: The crime graph has registered a decline of about 50 percent during the previous three months of the current year as compared to the corresponding period last year in Bahawalpur district.

Bahawalpur DPO Rana Abdul Wahab toldDawnthat there were only 14 cases of murder, 24 of attempted murder, 297 robbery, 45 rape and 434 motorcycle theft during the last three months of the current year as compared to last year’s 28, 36, 364, 47 and 223 cases respectively.

In the same manner, the DPO claimed improvement in police performance in the last three months with recovery of narcotics and registration of 548 such cases, incidents of illegal arms recovery in 181 cases, 344 rash driving cases and 457 arrest of beggars as compared to last years’ 283,155, 87 and 210 respectively.

He further claimed that 22 burglary gangs were busted during the period with arrest of 72 gang members and recovery of stolen valuables worth millions of rupees against six such cases last year with the arrest of 24 gang members.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026