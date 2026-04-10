Capital Development Authority reduces property transfer fee from 3pc to 1pc

ISLAMABAD: The city managers on Thursday reduced the property transfer fee from 3pc to 1pc, and once again scrapped the tendering process for outsourcing the cleanliness system.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) board, which met with newly-appointed acting chairman Sohail Ashraf in the chair, made three major policy decisions – reduction of transfer fee, scrapping tendering process for the cleanliness arrangements and hiring services of a consultant.

The meeting was also attended by Member Administration Esfandyar Baloch, Member Estate Zaman Wattoo, non-executive member Vice Chancellor of Punjab University Professor Dr Mohammad Ali and newly-appointed Director General Environment Abdullah Khurram Niazi. Member Finance, Planning and Design Mohammad Umair and Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza attended the meeting virtually.

The board reduced the property transfer fee from 3pc to 1pc of the value of property. In July last year, the CDA’s management in a highly questionable move had raised the property transfer fee threefold.

Tendering process for outsourcing cleanliness system once again scrapped

That resulted in protest demonstrations by Real Estate Agent Association headed by Sardar Tahir Mehmood. Later on, on direction of interior minister, CDA formed a committee, which termed the hike unjustified and recommended one pc increase. The CDA board approved the reduction and a notification was also issued on Thursday.

“This decision will not only promote investment in Islamabad but will also bring improvement in the housing and real estate sector. The reduction in fee will provide direct relief and benefit to citizens involved in buying and selling properties,” CDA board members said. Meanwhile, Chairman Sohail Ashraf said that instead of increasing property taxes in Islamabad, efforts should be made to broaden the tax base.

Moreover, the CDA board, on the recommendation of Grievance Redressal Committee and Procurement Committee, terminated the ongoing procurement process for outsourcing cleanliness system.

It is relevant to note here that the contract of cleanliness expires in January last year, since then CDA is running the system through its own arrangements – with its own staff and machinery of a contractor. However, there is no proper system in place in rural areas, where occasionally CDA carries secondary collection from some placed. On the other hand, in absence of any system in place, people of rural areas dispose of trash in nullahs and vacant areas. CDA reduces property transfer fee from 3pc to 1pc

“The new chairman should personally monitor this entire process and a new tendering process should be completed on priority process,” said an official of CDA.

There is also no landfill site in Islamabad and CDA is temporarily transporting garbage under a contract with the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) to Losar area of Rawalpindi

Meanwhile, the CDA board also approved the award of contract for hiring Creative Consultants (City Curator) to “transform Islamabad into a cultural and tourism hub.

The meeting was informed that all procurement processes and legal requirements for acquiring the services of Creative Consultants had been fulfilled.

The CDA chairman said that the initiative will prove to be a milestone in improving the cultural and tourism sectors.

He said that hiring consultants will significantly enhance the landscaping and beautification of parks and greenbelts and help transform Islamabad into a modern, attractive and vibrant city.

There were rumors that CDA wants to restore commercial activities in national park area, however, an official when contacted said: “There is no plan of commercial activities in Margalla Hills National Park.” He added that the new consultant firm will focus on cultural and tourism sectors.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026