Political parties urged to demonstrate unity, adhere to Constitution

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari, Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday urged political parties to rise above personal interests, demonstrate unity and adhere to the Constitution in order to ensure progress and protection of fundamental rights of citizens.

In their separate messages on the Constitution Day, they said the Constitution is a sacred document which should be respected for the sake of national stability and continuity of democracy.

“Its consistent application determines whether services are delivered fairly, whether rights are protected in practice and whether public authority remains accountable,” they said.

In his message, President Zardari said: “The Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, adopted on 10 April 1973, remains the central legal and political framework of our state.

”It marked the first time that a directly elected Parliament, based on adult franchise, gave the country a consensual constitutional order after more than a quarter-century of uncertainty and earlier failed efforts.” He said it was endorsed by all political parties represented in Parliament at that time which shows that consensus remains one of its defining strengths.

Over the past five decades, Pakistan has faced repeated military interventions, periods of authoritarian rule, terrorism supported from abroad, natural disasters, economic strain and the loss of national leaders, including through assassination and judicial actions. Despite these disruptions, the Constitution has continued to provide continuity to the state and a basis for institutional recovery, he said.

President Zardari paid tributes to “Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the principal architect of the 1973 Constitution, whose leadership brought together divergent political forces to achieve agreement at a critical moment in our history. We also acknowledge the role of democratic political parties that have, at different stages, stood in defence of the Constitution when it was under strain, he said.

“For citizens, the Constitution is not an abstract but a living document. It shapes how institutions function in an everyday setting. It governs how a case is heard in a court, how a public hospital is administered, how a student is treated in a classroom and how a citizen engages with a district office.”

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, in his message, said the Constitution not only provides stability to the state structure but also guarantees the protection of fundamental rights of the people. He said that the supremacy of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the promotion of democratic values are indispensable for the country’s development, stability, and prosperity.

He added that the Constitution clearly delineates the powers of state institutions, ensures transparent accountability, and upholds the principles of public representation. Parliament remains committed to making the legislative process more effective, transparent, and people-centric to ensure the welfare of citizens.

He also called upon the youth to develop a deeper understanding of the Constitution, civic rights, and democratic responsibilities, and to play an active role in the country’s development, noting that an informed and aware younger generation is the guarantor of Pakistan’s bright future.

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said the Constitution of Pakistan is the cornerstone of our democracy, ensuring the rights of citizens and the stability of our institutions. Upholding the Constitution with unity and integrity is essential for the nation’s progress and prosperity.

He said respect for the Constitution, adherence to the rule of law, and the continuity of democratic practices remain essential for sustainable national progress.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026