LHC upholds enhanced qualification for admission to homeopathy institutions

RAWALPINDI: The Lahore High Court (Rawalpindi Bench) has dismissed an intra-court appeal filed by Jhelum Homeopathic Medical College, upholding the constitutional validity of enhanced qualification criteria for admission to homeopathy institutions.

A division bench comprising Justice Jawad Hassan and Justice Tariq Mahmood Bajwa announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

The appeal challenged an earlier judgement passed by a single judge, which had rejected the college’s petition against amendments made to Section 21(2) of the Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners Act, 1965.

The appellant’s counsel contended that the amended provision—granting preference to candidates possessing intermediate or higher qualifications in science—was discriminatory and violative of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including equality before law.

However, the court observed that the appeal merely reiterated arguments already addressed in detail by the single bench. It ruled that homeopathy, Unani, and Ayurvedic systems of medicine are distinct disciplines, and any comparison for the purpose of claiming discrimination was misconceived.

The bench held that the legislature was fully competent to prescribe admission criteria and to prioritise candidates with higher academic qualifications in science.

It noted that such a policy decision was grounded in sound academic rationale, as advanced knowledge in subjects like biology, chemistry, and physics better equip students for professional medical training.

Rejecting the plea of discrimination, the court emphasised that the classification introduced through the amendment was based on an intelligible differentia and had a rational nexus with the objective of improving educational standards and healthcare outcomes.

The judgment reaffirmed the principle that courts cannot interfere in legislative wisdom unless a clear violation of constitutional provisions is demonstrated. Finding no illegality in the impugned judgment, the bench dismissed the appeal for being devoid of merit.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026