Rape convict awarded life imprisonment, Rs1.2m fine

LAKKI MARWAT: A child protection court sentenced a rape convict to life imprisonment on two terms and 23-year rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1.2 million.

The verdict was pronounced by the additional sessions judge-II Lakki Marwat, who was also the presiding officer of the Child Protection Court.

A police official said that the accused, Irfanullah alias Paan, a coach driver, had kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl in the Mughal Manjiwala area on Nov 11, 2024.

“The girl had boarded a coach in Peshawar to go to Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat but the driver, instead of dropping her off at the destination, took her to the Mughal Manjiwala, detained her inside a room, snatched cash from her and drugged her before raping along with another accomplice,” he said.

The official said the police arrested the suspect nominated in the FIR, completed the investigation and submitted a complete challan to the court.

He added that the judge examined evidence, heard arguments from the prosecution and defence sides, and convicted the accused.

The convict was sentenced to life imprisonment on two terms under sections 376 and 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code along with a fine of Rs50,000 each. He will undergo one-year additional imprisonment.

The convict was also awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment under Section 382 of PPC and Section 53 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010, with a fine of Rs60,000 and Rs1 million respectively. In case of failure to pay the fine, he will have to serve another one year in prison.

The court also awarded three-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs40,000 to the convict under Section 37 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2010. He will undergo six-month additional simple imprisonment in case of nonpayment of the fine.

The official said that all sentences would run concurrently.

DPO Nazir Khan later called investigation officer Sifatullah Khan to his office, praised him for excellent performance and rewarded him with a commendation certificate and cash prize.

He said those involved in heinous crimes didn’t deserve any leniency and the police would make all efforts to bring such elements to justice.

The DPO said the police were endeavouring to provide justice to the victims of heinous crimes through effective and evidence-based investigation along modern scientific lines.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026