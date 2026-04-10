E-Paper | July 16, 2026

IED goes off in Badaber

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PESHAWAR: A roadside improvised explosive device (IED) went off near Badaber Ghaz Stop on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Thursday morning, police officials confirmed.

Police said the explosion occurred at approximately 9am within the jurisdiction of Badaber police station. Fortunately, no casualties or property damage were reported in the incident.

The law enforcement agencies, including the local police and Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU), promptly reached the scene after receiving the information. The area was secured and an initial investigation was carried out. BDU officials stated that the explosive material had been placed inside a plastic bottle.

They further confirmed that no ball bearings or additional shrapnel were used in the device, indicating a low-intensity explosion.

Police have launched a detailed investigation to determine the nature of the attack and identify the culprits.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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