Peshawar High Court summons investigation officers in cases against PTI lawmaker

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Thursday summoned investigation officers along with relevant record regarding eight cases registered against Member of National Assembly Sher Afzal Khan Marwat in 2023.

A bench consisting of Justice Sahibzada Asadullah and Justice Inamullah Khan issued the order in eight almost identical petitions filed by Mr Marwat, who requested the court to quash multiple FIRs registered against him at different police stations across the province, mostly when he was mobilising protests of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The bench extended pre-arrest bail earlier granted to him till May 27, the next date of hearing of the pleas.

Mr Marwat appeared in person, stating that multiple cases had been registered against him without any significant progress. He contended that the cases were fabricated and politically motivated.

Petitioner requests court to quash FIRs registered against him at different police stations

He requested the court to dismiss those FIRs. He argued that the FIRs were of same nature registered at different police stations. Highlighting several instances, he said that a case was registered in Dera Ismail Khan accusing him of giving statements against institutions, despite the fact that he had not visited that area.

He said that another FIR was registered against him in Dir for ‘pillion riding’ as due to heavy traffic there he had ridded a motorcycle. Similarly, he said that in Swabi and Pabbi (Nowshera) cases were registered against him simply for passing in front of police stations.

Mr Marwat said that one of the cases was registered in Nowshera against him for leading a public rally.

The bench observed that it would seek response from the parties involved and if nothing was proven against him on record, the cases would be quashed.

The court directed that investigation officers from Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan should appear through video link at the next hearing on May 27.

In most of the petitions, Mr Marwat claimed that the cases were registered against him at different police stations on account of participating and addressing workers conventions, which the government claimed were held in violation of relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs) framed by provincial home department.

He contended that the said cases were registered during the targeting and victimisation of PTI leaders by the then government.

He contended that the FIRs were registered after workers conventions were held in Mardan, Dir, Swabi, Kohat, Nowshera and other districts in connection with general elections.

He said that holding and addressing a peaceful convention was his legal and constitutional right and was not a crime.

MEDIA TALK: Mr Marwat expressed disappointment with the provincial government, stating that 400 to 450 cases of political figures were withdrawn when PTI formed government in the province but his cases remained active.

Sarcastically commenting, he said what a remarkable province, prosecution and police service they had as they hadn’t been able to produce evidence in his cases for two and a half years.

To a query about cancellation of a scheduled public rally in Rawalpindi on Thursday, he said that Allah saved PTI’s honour as there were no actual preparations for the event.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026