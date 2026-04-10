E-Paper | July 16, 2026

Rain damage assessment survey launched in Bajaur

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BAJAUR: Authorities here on Thursday launched survey of the houses affected by recent rains to assess the damage and compensate owners of the structures.

According to a statement, the damage assessment survey was launched after a meeting of senior district administration officials chaired by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

It said that several teams of district administration, led by the respective tehsildars, were taking part in the survey, which was vital to collect the actual number of the houses and other infrastructures damaged by the recent heavy rains.

Although the statement though did not specify as to when the damage assessment survey would be completed, yet it said that the administration was committed to finishing it as soon as possible.

It said that additional deputy commissioners Shahid Rafique Gandapur and Ashrafud Din, assistant commissioners Amirullah Khan Wazir and Irshadul Haq and officials of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) attended the meeting.

It stated that the meeting was informed that five people were killed and seven others received injuries during the recent spell of rain and the cases were forwarded to PDMA.

The meeting was told that compensation would be provided to the owners of several houses partially damaged during the rain.

Addressing the meeting, Shahid Ali Khan directed the officials to complete the survey at the earliest to ensure provision of compensation to affected people.

He also instructed PDMA officials to provide all basic necessities including shelters and other daily use items to those people, whose houses were damaged by rain.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, several more houses were reported to have collapsed due to rain in different areas of the district.

According to the Rescue 1122 officials and locals, at least five houses collapsed due to rain in Khar, Lowi Mamund and Salarzai tehsils.

They told Dawn that a mosque in Charmang area was also damaged by the rain. They added that no loss of life was reported in those incidents.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026

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