Ten injured in Kohat accident

KOHAT: At least 10 people, including a senior FIA official, were injured when a motorcar collided with a flying coach near Taj Mahal Hotel in Lachi tehsil here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 Kohat spokesperson Jawad Afridi, rescue teams responded promptly and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where they were receiving treatment.

Medical Superintendent KDA Hospital Dr Tahir Ali Shah and District Police Officer Kohat Shehbaz Elahi reached the emergency ward to oversee medical care and assess the situation.

The injured were identified as Ali Raza (30) of Islamabad, Hafza (20) of Abbottabad, Hamida Bibi (36) of Abbottabad, Shehnaz (33) of Peshawar, Attaur Rehman (44), serving as SP Bannu, Nilo (36) of Peshawar, Rani (35) of Nowshera, Mumtaz (40) of Bannu, Gul Bannu Zada (62) of Bannu, and Azlan (8).

Rescue and police personnel remained at the site to manage the situation and ensure timely medical assistance.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026