Protection sought for research centre, staff from ‘extortionist’

PESHAWAR: Hayat Roghani, the founder of Mafkoora Research and Development Centre and a Pashto writer, has demanded of the government to provide protection to the institution and its staff against an alleged harasser and extortionist.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Thursday, he claimed that an individual joined Mafkoora in 2025 and initially presented himself as a well-wisher, promising support for its development and stability.

However, he alleged that the individual later attempted to influence the institution’s academic, cultural and research activities and began collecting funds from various people in its name without bringing it into his knowledge.

Mr Roghani claimed that the same individual later demanded a substantial amount of money from the institution.

He alleged that complaints were filed against Mafkoora under fake names with capital city police officer (CCPO).

“We welcomed any inquiry and were ready to present our opinion on any forum to establish the truth,” he said.

He added that representatives of Mafkoora approached police for the purpose but they were made to visit police stations for one-and-a-half months without being heard.

He alleged that a first information report (FIR) involving assault was also registered against him by an unidentified person when he was present at a police station. “I was inside the police station and the FIR about an incident outside was registered against me,” he said, adding that he spent two days in police custody and six days in jail.

Mr Roghani claimed that multiple complaints were filed against the institution under fictitious names and a social media campaign was launched to damage its reputation.

He alleged that the same individual made several attempts to occupy the building of Mafkoora by force but those attempts were foiled with the help of police.

He said that Mufkoora Research and Development Centre was working for the promotion of indigenous languages, cultures, education, research and finearts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to counter extremism.

Mr Roghani appealed to the government to investigate the role of the individual, who identified himself as Prof Agha Syed. He demanded of the authorities to protect Mafkoora and its staff.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2026