From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Kalat reforms

QUETTA: Constitutional reforms will shor­tly be introduced in Kalat state in the shape of a bi-cameral Legislature, it was learnt from a source closely connected with the state Government and Darbar. Under the re­­forms the state will have two Houses — Dar­ul Khawas and Darul Awam — with a Cabi­net of six Ministers, two from each House and two nominated by the Ruler of Kalat.

The Chief Minister of the state, who will be appointed by the Government of Pakistan in consultation with the Ruler, will be the Chairman of the Cabinet as well as of the two Houses, while the Khan of Kalat will be the constitutional Head of the State. A State Council will be formed from amongst the members of the two Houses and will advise the state Government on important issues. — News agencies

[As reported by the staff correspondent from Saidpur,] Baled jute worth about Rs. 500,000 was completely gutted when a devastating fire broke out here last night [April 7] in a godown of … a local jute firm. The fire continued … for more than 24 hours during which all efforts by local fire fighters and public proved of no avail and embers are still visible.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026