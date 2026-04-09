From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: End of tyranny

QUETTA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today [April 8] announced the end of the centuries old Sardari system freeing the exploited people of Pakistan from its brutal oppression. From now on there will be no more Sardars here, the [PM] said amidst thunderous applause towards the end of his hour-long speech … at Liaquat Bagh. Mr Bhutto waved a green file to the crowd and announced the end of the Sardari system. I am beholden to the Almighty that I have lived to see this day. “I congratulate the people of Pakistan on this success”, he added. …

…The [PM] swung round and embraced the provincial Governor, Mir Ahmed Yar Khan, as the people cheered wildly. “I congratulate you, too, because it had happened under your administration,” the [PM] said to the Governor. … …He also denounced the defunct NAP leaders for raising the slogan of Azad Baluchistan. Baluchistan, he said, could never remain “Azad” because of its proximity to some Powers, and the defunct NAP leaders knew that very well. The people shouted “No no” when the [PM] asked whether the proud Baluchis would tolerate coming under the dominance of India or any other country in this region. — News agencies

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026