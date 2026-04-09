Views over values

FAMILY vlogging has become very popular on social media. Many families now record their daily routines and personal moments to share with a large audience. A home, once known as a private and peaceful place, is increasingly turning into a space for creating online content and earning views. It is important to keep an eye on the rising trend of family vlogging, and to reflect on how this form of entertainment is shaping our society.

While vloggers often see this as an opportunity for recognition and income, it can also create pressure to present family life as a performance rather than some-thing naturally lived. When every moment is recorded for an audience, the value of privacy may slowly fade.

However, vloggers are not social gate-keepers, and the responsibility does not lie only with them. Viewers also play a major role in promoting such content. By watching, liking and sharing these videos, audiences encourage creators.

In this way, both creators and viewers contribute to this trend. Family vlogging may seem entertaining, but it also invites us to think about what kind of enter-tainment we truly value, and whether every part of life should become public content.

Wasif Khaliq Dad

Rawalpindi

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026