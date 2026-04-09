Non-serious teachers

MANY teachers have no concern with the academic success or failure of students because they come to colleges merely to ensure their attendance and secure their monthly salary. They reduce their own role to delivering routine talks without any sense of responsibility towards the young minds sitting in the classroom.

These teachers seem oblivious to the fact that the students have entrusted themselves to them for a specific period of time, expecting guidance not only in academics, but also in character-building. Unfortunately, instead of feeling morally bound to groom their students intel-lectually and ethically, such teachers show little enthusiasm or commitment.

This issue is not about the students who attend colleges for recreation. It concerns those who are present in the classroom, but have to put up with teachers who habitually arrive 10 minutes late, waste another 10 minutes marking attendance, and then politely entertain the class with irrelevant stories. The teaching metho-dology, if it can be called that, consists of reading superficially from the text. Do college-level learners really need to be taught how to read a text?

The situation becomes more alarming when students are neither allowed to speak openly in front of such teachers, nor permitted to express their concerns about them elsewhere. While the government does provide teachers, it fails to offer students any institutional platform to voice their opinions or give feedback regarding their teachers’ performance.

If we truly wish to improve the quality of education, accountability and student feedback must be recognised as essential components of the education system.

Abdul Qayyum

Gujarat

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026