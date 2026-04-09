E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Commercial deception

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I RECENTLY purchased a 500g pack of tea, only to find that it weighed a mere 458g. A 42g deficit is not a packaging error; it is an 8.4 per cent theft from the consumer’s pocket. When scaled across thousands of households, this discrepancy allows the company to pocket millions of rupees in illicit profit.

If the company sells 100,000 such packs, it effectively pockets the value of over 4,000kg of tea money taken directly from the pockets of citizens. This practice falls squarely under deceptive marketing and fraudulent weights and measures, which are violations clearly defined under the Pakistan Penal Code (Sections 264-267) and the various provincial consumer protection laws. Yet, the silence of the regulatory bodies is deafening. Where is, for instance, the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA)? Where are the district price control magistrates who are tasked with ensuring that what is printed on the label is what is delivered to the kitchen?

The burden of honesty should not rest on the consumer’s kitchen scale. It is the duty of the state to ensure that corporate profit does not stem from petty theft. If manufacturers are not held accountable through heavy fines and public audits, we are signalling that Pakistan is actually a free-for-all land for corporate malpractice.

The public deserves to get the full measure of what they pay for. It is high time the consumer courts and the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) took a serious notice of all such malpractices.

Siraj Ahmed Khatian
Shahdadkot

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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