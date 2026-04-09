E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Rebuilding is vital

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QUAID-I-AZAM Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the founding father of Pakistan, envisioned a nation anchored in three fundamental principles: unity, faith and discipline. His vision was not just a political blueprint, but a moral compass for the newly independent state. Jinnah emphasised faith — in God and in the nation’s destiny — as a source of strength. Discipline, he believed, was essential for progress, requiring citizens and institutions alike to uphold res-ponsibility and order. Perhaps the most vital pillar was unity, reminding Pakistanis that despite linguistic, ethnic and regional differences, they must stand together as one nation.

In the modern era, Pakistan faces a host of challenges: economic instability, political polarisation and social fragmentation. Yet, Jinnah’s vision offers a roadmap for hope. Faith in a brighter future motivates citizens to strive for better governance and a fairer society. Discipline, at both individual and institutional levels, is crucial to combatting corruption. Unity in diversity is what will keep Pakistan resilient — where everyone feels valued.

As we navigate the complexities of today’s world, Quaid-i-Azam’s ideals remind us that with unity, faith and discipline, Pakistan can overcome its challenges.

Khateeba Moazzam
Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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