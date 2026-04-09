DIPLOMATIC PARTNER: Rising tensions in the Middle East has reminded the world of Pakistan’s geo-economic relevance. Instead of reacting passively, Islamabad has positioned the country as a stable economic and diplomatic partner in the region. The Gulf already has deep economic ties with Pakistan. Bilateral trade with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone exceeds $10.9 billion, while overseas Pakistanis there send over $6-7 billion annually in remittances that support millions of families at home. If regional investors begin seeking safer destinations, Pakistan should actively attract that capital through clear policies and investor protection. At the same time, the government should leverage this moment to negotiate broader visa access for Pakistani workers in the UAE.

Hamdan Siddiqui

Karachi

CHRONIC MISGOVERNANCE: The Hyderabad-Karachi Motorway has virtually no effective legal oversight. Traffic rules are routinely ignored, and enforcement is almost non-existent. The motorway has become a lawless stretch of road, putting countless lives at risk every single day. This situation is not accidental; it is the direct result of chronic mis-governance. The government has syste-matically failed to ensure basic rule of law, public safety, and accountability. Institutional decay is evident everywhere.

Nazneen Laiq

Islamabad

AUSTERITY MEASURES: The government’s rhetoric of austerity falls flat on the nose when one sees the extra-vagant choices made by the people at the helm. The prime minister’s recent visit to Karachi is just one example. The condolence to Senator Sherry Rehman as well as a meeting with coalition partners could both have been done online. The cost of inter-city air travel, intra-city movement and the VIP protocol could have been saved with one single choice that would have been practical and real-istic. After making such blatantly wrong and avoidable choices, the government expects the people to observe austerity.

Hasan Tharani

Karachi

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026