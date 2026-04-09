Schedule of national senior, U-18 hockey trials announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday announced the schedule for trials of the national senior and U-18 teams.

According to the PHF, the open trials for the senior team will be held in Karachi on April 13. Twenty-eight players, who were the part of the previous national squad and those who were included in the stand-by lists, are exempted from these trials. The second leg of the trials for the senior team will be held in Lahore on April 15 and in Peshawar on April 23.

The national selection committee headed by Olympian Samiullah Khan along with newly-appointed head coach Manzoor-ul-Hasan Senior will conduct the trials. The national training camp of the Pakistan team will be held in Islamabad on May 1.

The trials for the U-18 team will be held in Islamabad on April 20-21. The players who will not be part of the National Junior Championship, being held in Islamabad from April 9 to 19, will appear in the Islamabad trials.

Moreover, the U-18 trials will also be held in Lahore on April 16.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026