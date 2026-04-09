LRCA gets two more zones

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has increased the zones of the Lahore Cricket Region Association (LRCA) from three to five.

The decision was taken while region’s elections became due after the tenure of the previous LRCA body ended on April 5.

However, all office-bearers of the LRCA and its three affiliated units will continue to work till the announcement of the elections schedule.

The new zones were named as Cantt Ravi, City, Shalimar and Model Town. In the previous set-up these zones were called West, North and East.

However, it was not decided whether the new zone will continue to field two teams each in LRCA events or one.

In the previous set-up, every zone had to enter two teams each in every LRCA tournament.

In this regard, if the PCB does not maintain the number of teams to two and allow only one, then the maximum participation by teams in LRCA tournaments will be reduced to five from six.

Pointing this out, the officer-bearers of some zones on the condition of anonymity urged the PCB to retain the policy of fielding two teams from each zone so that the number of teams could increase from six to 10, which will be give more opportunities to players to represent their respective zone.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026