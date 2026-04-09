E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Former Senegal boss Cisse resigns as Libya coach

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PARIS: Former Sene­gal coach Aliou Cisse has stepped down from his role in charge of the Libyan national team after just 10 matches at the helm, he announced on Wednesday.

His final two matches as coach both ended as draws last month, in friendlies against Niger and Liberia.

“This March has been very special for me as it marked my last gathering as coach of the Libyan national team,” said Cisse.

“This adventure has been incredibly enriching, both professionally and personally.”

Cisse was head coach of his native Senegal for almost 10 years from 2015 until 2024, leading them to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021, after losing the 2019 final.

Libya missed out on a maiden World Cup appearance this year, finishing third in their qualifying group behind Cameroon and Cape Verde.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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