E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Arrangements for upcoming anti-polio drive reviewed

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KARACHI: Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Wednesday chaired a meeting with deputy commissioners and district health officers to review the arrangements for the forthcoming polio eradication campaign.

The meeting decided that the campaign will start on April 13 and run for a week, targeting over 2.5 million children under five.

As many as 23,000 polio workers, 7,000 security personnel and 500 lady police constables will be deployed.

Polio Control Coordinator Saud Yaqub briefed the commissioner on the campaign.

The meeting decided to take special measures in high-risk union councils.

The commissioner emphasised that improving sanitation would help eradicate the poliovirus. The handout issued by the office of the commissioner stated that he had recently visited high-risk union councils and directed effective measures.

It was informed to the commissioner that two environmental samples tested positive for the poliovirus, while ten environmental surveys were tested negative.

The meeting decided that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will take special sanitation measures in high-risk areas.

The commissioner directed DCs to focus on vaccinating missed and refused children, ensuring that the campaign’s targets are met.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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