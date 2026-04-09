E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Prime suspect in Mustafa Amir murder case seeks transfer of case from trial court

Sumair Abdullah Published
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KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has directed the counsel for Armaghan, the prime accused in the Mustafa murder case, to approach the appropriate forum over a plea seeking transfer of his cases to another court for trial.

The direction was issued by the ATC-VII judge on applications filed by Advocate Khurram Abbas, counsel for the accused, expressing “no confidence” in the court.

In two identical applications, the counsel submitted that his client was facing trial before the court and requested that the cases pending before ATC-VII be referred to the administrative judge of the ATCs in Karachi for transfer to another ATC judge, as the accused had already expressed “no confidence” in the presiding judge.

However, after hearing the counsel, the judge directed him to approach the appropriate forum for the transfer of the case.

ATC-VII judge directs Armaghan’s counsel to file application before ‘appropriate forum’

Separately, the court fixed April 20 for hearing on an application filed by the complainant seeking amalgamation of trials under Section 21-M of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The application stated that the main murder case of Mustafa Aamir, registered at the Darakhshan police station on charges of kidnapping and terrorism, was pending before the court.

It added that the main case was linked with other cases registered against the accused, including those pertaining to a police encounter and possession of illegal weapons, forming a continuous sequence of acts and thus falling within the ambit of Section 21-M of the ATA.

The complainant contended that the place of occurrence, investigation framework and investigating officer were common across all cases, and that material recoveries — including the deceased’s mobile phone allegedly recovered from the accused — were interlinked and relevant to all proceedings.

“Conducting separate trials would result in unnecessary duplication of evidence, repeated examination and cross-examination of the same witnesses, wastage of judicial time and may cause serious prejudice to the prosecution case,” the application stated.

It further argued that separate trials would defeat the ends of justice and undermine the consistency of judicial findings.

The complainant requested consolidation of four cases — including those related to the police encounter and illegal possession of weapons — into a single trial to ensure fair, effective and expeditious adjudication in line with the object and spirit of Section 21-M of the ATA.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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Sumair Abdullah is a reporter for Dawn with over three years of experience, currently covering district and special courts in Karachi. He can be found on X at @sumairahmed.

Sumair Abdullah

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