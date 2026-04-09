Two children die in Chitral road accident

CHITRAL: Two children were killed, and three were injured in a road accident in the Ashret area here on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 officials in Lower Chitral said five children were on board a truck when it met with the accident on the dangerous Ashret Road.

One child died on the spot, while the second child succumbed to his injuries shortly after being shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Drosh.

Upon receiving reports of the crash, residents and Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the scene to initiate a relief operation.

Emergency officials said they retrieved three injured children and moved them to the hospital, where doctors described their condition as stable.

The incident has sparked deep grief and anger among local residents, who have long complained about the hazards of the Ashret route.

Community members urged the relevant authorities to implement stricter safety measures on the Ashret Road, ensure better monitoring of drivers to prevent reckless driving and improve road conditions to prevent future accidents.

Ashret Road, a key part of the Lowari Tunnel approach, has been a site of accidents because of its challenging terrain and technical road design issues.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026