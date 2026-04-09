Palijo welcomes ceasefire

HYDERABAD: Qaumi Awami Tehrik president Ayaz Latif Palejo has said the recent ceasefire in the US-Israel and Iran war was a positive development because the world needs peace, not war.

The development had led to drop in the prices of oil in the world market he said in a statement issued on Wednesday, he urging that in the light of that drop in fuel prices, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should announce petrol price at Rs200 per litre and diesel at Rs230 per litre to provide relief to people.

He said that profiteers took an undue advantage of the hike in the prices of oil and exorbitant rise was seen in the rates of commodities. Due to the increase in the oil prices, travelling became difficult and edibles remained beyond the reach of the common man, he observed.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026