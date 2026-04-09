E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Seminary teacher held for assaulting boy in Swabi

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SWABI: A teenage boy was allegedly assaulted by a teacher at a seminary, prompting the police to arrest the accused here on Wednesday.

Tordher police station SHO Ajab Durrani said the accused teacher, Mohammad Amanllah, a resident of Muzaffargarh, was presently residing in Guldher area.

He said the accused called the boy, 14, to his room on the pretext of some urgent work and assaulted him.

Taking immediate notice of the incident, the SHO said he, along with a team, raided the residence of the teacher and arrested him. Later, he was booked under sections 376 and 511/53 of the Child Protection Act.

District police officer Waqas Rafiqe said that life, honour and protection of children were their top priority, adding that police were always proactive in preventing such serious crimes.

He appealed to the parents to be vigilant for the safety of their children and immediately report any suspicious activity to the nearby police station or police helpline. “We cannot perform our duties without your trust and cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police on Wednesday arrested two TikTok users belonging to Razaar tehsil for uploading indecent videos on TikTok.

Kalu Khan police station SHO Gohar Khan told Dawn that Haseeb Khan and Haroon Khan, residents of Adina village, were found promoting obscenity in society.

He said the two admitted to the offence, and promised not to do so in future. They advised other TikTokers to refrain from uploading such videos on social media platforms.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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