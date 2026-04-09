Training of lab staff to ensure early detection of diseases

PESHAWAR: Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) at Khyber Medical University has completed training of lab staff to ensure biosafety, early detection of diseases and improve quality of diagnostic services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

About 220 pathologists, lab technicians, nurses and support staff took part in the five-session training supported by UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) at PHRL to scale up techniques of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and emerging infectious diseases, which continue to pose significant threats to safety of patients and global public health.

Prof Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai, the director of PHRL, told this scribe that strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) system was a fundamental component of resilient health systems. It was directly aligned with the core capacities of International Health Regulations 2005, particularly in the areas of surveillance and response, infection prevention in healthcare settings and public health emergency preparedness.

He said that their staff was involved in detection of diseases like mpox, Covid-19, measles, dengue fever and other ailments due to which strengthened IPC system was of much significance to contribute to early detection of outbreaks, interruption of transmission within healthcare facilities, protection of healthcare workers and reduction of preventable morbidity and mortality.

Over 200 take part in the sessions supported by UK Health Security Agency

“We imparted training to male and female medical doctors, nurses, microbiologists, laboratory and public health professionals, hospital administrators and quality managers, environmental and support staff involved in cleaning and waste management from tertiary and secondary care hospitals,” said Prof Yasar.

The training was meant to enhance understanding of infection transmission, HAIs, and standard precautions, build competencies in surveillance system design, data interpretation, outbreak detection and structured response -- directly supporting IHR surveillance and response requirements and improving awareness of antimicrobial resistance mechanisms and promoting antimicrobial stewardship principles within healthcare settings.

Dr Yasar said that safety of healthcare workers was important to reinforce occupational health practices, immunisation awareness and exposure management protocols in addition to equipping participants of the training with skills to develop, implement and monitor IPC policies and quality improvement initiatives and encourage coordinated IPC implementation across clinical, laboratory, administrative and environmental services.

“The areas include chain of infection and transmission dynamics, HAIs and prevention strategies, multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) and emerging pathogens, cleaning, disinfection and sterilisation practices, applied epidemiology for IPC, surveillance systems and data interpretation, outbreak detection and investigation procedures, environmental infection prevention and risk assessment and IPC programme structure and quality improvement,” he said.

Dr Yasar said that in time of calamities, such as floods, it was the primary duty of health professionals to diagnose diseases and avoid outbreaks.

He said that some experts also arrived from Aga Khan University Karachi for the training and talked about infection transmission dynamics, HAIs, surveillance indicators and outbreak investigation steps and at the conclusion of each session.

The participants of the training also completed a post-training assessment, covering the same domains, he added.

“Better conceptualisation of IPC governance and risk management hold keys to implementing safe practices within the institutions where the participants of the training work,” he said.

He said that measurable improvement between pre- and post-training assessments, combined with strong participant satisfaction, demonstrated the effectiveness of the training model and its contribution to strengthening IPC competencies aligned with IHR and global health security priorities.

He said that the support of UKHSA was instrumental as the initiative contributed to broader objectives of strengthening international health security partnerships and building sustainable IPC capacity in partner regions.

Dr Yasar said that diseases surveillance response mechanism was meant to ensure early detection of diseases and ensure prompt action for prevention of outbreaks.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026