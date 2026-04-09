E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Power outages, rising diesel prices hurt Dera small industries

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DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Prolonged electric loadshedding and soaring diesel prices are threatening to shut down small-scale industries in Dera Ismail Khan, local business representatives warned on Wednesday.

General secretary of the Small Industries’ Association, Mahmood Khan Kharoti, said erratic electric supply had severely disrupted industrial operations, forcing many units to shut down or drastically reduce production.

He said industrial units could not maintain regular working hours because of erratic power supply. Many factory owners turned to diesel generators, but rising diesel prices have made this alternative financially unsustainable.

“The rising cost of diesel has made it nearly impossible for small industrial units to continue operations,” he said, adding that immediate steps were needed to stabilise fuel prices and reduce loadshedding so that small industries could resume normal activity.

He urged the authorities to cut fuel prices following the ceasefire in the Middle East conflict and take practical measures to reduce power outages in order to provide relief to the industrial sector.

Meanwhile, the president of Markazi Anjuman-i-Tajiran, Sohail Ahmed Azmi, expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of the Dera-Darya Khan Bridge, which serves as an important link between two provinces and is a major route for the transportation of goods from Punjab, particularly Lahore, to the region.

Mr Azmi said the bridge had fallen into a state of disrepair, with cement railings on both sides damaged and broken. He added that stagnant water on the bridge had created deep potholes on the road surface, posing a serious risk of accidents.

He criticised the authorities for continuing to collect toll tax from commuters while failing to provide basic facilities. According to him, the bridge has lacked a proper lighting system since its construction, making travel at night extremely dangerous.

Traders and residents urged the authorities to immediately address the issue by reducing electric loadshedding and initiating urgent repair work on the bridge.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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