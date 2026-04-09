E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Pakistan’s efforts for ME peace lauded

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PESHAWAR: Awami National Party has welcomed Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the region, terming them commendable and a positive step towards lasting stability.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X on Wednesday, the ANP central president Senator Aimal Wali Khan appreciated Pakistan’s role during the recent tensions between Iran and the United States, particularly following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire. He described Pakistan’s approach as balanced, responsible, and constructive, contributing to easing regional tensions.

He said Pakistan had demonstrated that sincere intentions and proactive diplomacy could achieve results beyond expectations. Mr Khan congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshall Asim Munir for their efforts in promoting peace.

The ANP leader emphasised that the same commitment should now be directed towards ensuring peace and economic development within the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He stressed that a strong and stable Pakistan could only achieve a dignified position in the global community through internal stability, public welfare, and sustainable peace.

Reiterating his party’s longstanding stance, Mr Khan said war was never a lasting solution to any conflict. He noted that the recent tensions had directly impacted ordinary citizens, especially the underprivileged, as rising fuel prices, inflation, and increased costs of essential commodities had worsened public hardships.

He urged the prime minister to take immediate, practical, and effective measures to mitigate these economic impacts, ensuring tangible relief for the people and improving their daily lives.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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