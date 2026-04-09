Rs220m okayed for solar-powered water schemes in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The provincial government has approved Rs220 million to construct small solar-powered water supply schemes to help address water shortage in the district. Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Kamal Saleem Swati, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s deputy provincial president, said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati had played a role in the approval of the funds.

Mr Swati said that the local government and rural development department had approved Rs180 million for the installation of tube wells and hand pumps, and Rs40 million would be spent on solarising the schemes.

“The execution of these projects will start soon,” he said.

Mr Swati added that the government had also approved Rs100 million for the development of a family park at Kotkay Dam. “Walking tracks, family areas, and other facilities will be provided in the park, which would be lit through solar power,” he said.

SHOPS DE-SEALED: The excise and taxation department on Wednesday de-sealed shops that had been sealed for non-payment of taxes after traders threatened to take to the streets against the crackdown.

“The shops were de-sealed after the traders’ body promised cooperation in the recovery of the outstanding dues,” Attaullah Tanoli, president of Awan-i-Tajarat, Oghi, told a press conference after a meeting with excise officials.

Earlier in the day, the traders’ body had threatened to launch a protest if the shops were not de-sealed, declaring the excise department’s action was illegal.

“The excise department should collect the dues from property owners rather than causing financial losses to shopkeepers, who have been paying rent for these commercial spaces,” Mr Tanoli said.

He warned that if the department continued sealing shops, they would take to the streets.

“Traders are already facing the highest-ever inflation in the country, and sealing their shops in such circumstances is unjust and deprives them of their livelihoods,” he added.

Earlier, during a meeting with traders, excise inspector Sarwar Khan said that the department launched the crackdown as traders did not pay their excise taxes in line with departmental rules and regulations. He said since traders had agreed to clear their dues, their shops were de-sealed.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026