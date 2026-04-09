E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Medics go on strike over power suspension in Landi Kotal hospital

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KHYBER: Doctors and paramedics at the District Headquarters Hospital in Landi Kotal on Wednesday went on an indefinite strike against disconnection of power supply to the hospital premises.

The protesting doctors and paramedics, however, contended that labour room will remain open while emergency service will also be provided during their strike.

Explaining the reason behind the strike, Dr Feroz and paramedics’ association president Mujeebur Rehman said that Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (Tesco) had unjustifiably disconnected electricity to the hospital on the pretext of millions of rupees outstanding electricity bills against the hospital.

They said that the hospital was regularly depositing its electricity bills while courts had twice ruled in favour of the hospital, directing the Tesco for an uninterrupted power supply to the hospital.

They argued that the power suspension had adversely affected all the departments of the hospital while there was also an acute shortage of water which was a constant source of inconvenience to the hospital administration and patients.

They said that though the directorate of health services had upgraded the hospital to ‘category A’ status some ten years back but still it was faced with numerous problems including flawed electricity supply despite several requests and reminders to authorities concerned.

They said that their strike would continue and health services delivery would remain suspended till the restoration of electricity to the hospital.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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