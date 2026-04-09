‘Robust Right to Information Act key to counter disinformation’

HARIPUR: For achieving democratic, accountable and transparent governance and dissemination of correct information from government departments, plugging loopholes in the KP Right to Information Act 2013 was imperative.

This was the crux of a session titled “countering disinformation through reliable government information”, that the Sungi Development Foundation organised here on Tuesday. Public information officers of different departments, human rights defenders, journalists, students and government officials were in attendance on this occasion.

Speakers said that access to information was one of the inalienable fundamental rights guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ICCPR and the Constitution of Pakistan and after a long struggle to ensure unrestricted access to information to the citizens the KP Right to Information Act was promulgated in 2013.

However, they noted that the legislation remains weak in terms of information sharing, particularly with investigative journalists, forcing them either to engage in extensive self-censorship or abandon human-interest projects altogether.

Speakers highlight obstacles related to access to information

“The PIOs and their seniors especially those with covert sympathies and political affiliations often make it a matter of their ego when it comes to sharing the information about developmental projects of the politicians of their choice,” said Muhammad Sadaqat, president Haripur Union of Journalists.

For credible and globally acceptable journalistic work meant to display under any of the genre like data journalism, advocacy or solution journalism, a journalist, he said, was supposed to have correct data information from the government departments under the KP RIA-2013 but the operational level issues make it difficult for them to access the required information within the timelines of their assignment.

Referring to the recent large-scale arrests of journalists and social activists for posting or sharing information on social media, he urged journalists to exercise extra caution, as it remains the only viable option given the prevailing circumstances and the challenges posed by the PECA law.

He also suggested meeting the speaker KP assembly and parliamentary leaders of political parties with a proposal of amendment in the KP-RIA 2013 for making it more result-oriented.

The programme coordinator of Sungi, Shahid Aziz, briefed the participants about the Safe Media Project, which his organisation implemented in Haripur district, targeting PIOs, local journalists and youth.

He explained that the objective of the intervention was to strengthen the implementation of the KP Right to Information Act and to share the key findings with the government.

Referring to research conducted by Sungi in the district, he noted that a lack of knowledge among PIOs regarding proactive disclosure, digital tools and record management, coupled with limited inter-department coordination, leads to delays in accurate information sharing and infrequent dissemination of information in accessible formats for persons with disabilities.

About journalists’ responses, Mr.Aziz said that bureaucrats treat records as personal property, chronic delays render the data useless for their assignments, mass awareness failures, low practical knowledge of youth despite high enthusiasm, were the stumbling blocks in countering disinformation.

He suggested enforcement reforms in the KP RIA 2013, focusing on mass level awareness campaigns, refresher courses for PIOs, making the formats of application accessible for persons with disabilities by introducing braille, large print and audio versions as mandatory.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026