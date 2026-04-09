E-Paper | July 15, 2026

IGP stresses on improving facilities at police stations

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday emphasised promoting a public-friendly environment in police offices and police stations, and ensuring the effective and transparent use of available resources.

He was having a detailed review of the implementation of various tasks assigned to officers.

According to details, the capital police chief chaired key meetings at the Central Police Office Islamabad, which were attended by DIG Headquarters Malik Jameel Zafar, AIG Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani, AIG General Syed Inayat Ali Shah, SSP Prisons Ali Akbar, SP Headquarters Pari Gul Tareen, Director Special Initiatives Shams-ul-Haq Durrani, Director ITPFM, and other senior officers.

The IGP directed all officers to perform their professional duties with utmost honesty, integrity, and dedication, and to ensure 100pc performance by working tirelessly day and night. He said that the protection of citizens’ lives and property, and the maintenance of law and order, remain the top priorities of Islamabad police, for which all possible measures are being taken.

During the meeting, detailed consultations were also held regarding refresher courses, modern training systems, and policing aligned with contemporary requirements to further enhance the professional capabilities of police officers. The IG also reviewed the performance report of ongoing training courses at the Capital Police College and assigned new tasks to relevant officers to further improve standards.

Furthermore, in a meeting with DIG Headquarters Malik Jameel Zafar and other officers concerned, detailed discussions were held on administrative matters across the district, the welfare of police officers, and measures to further improve facilities provided to citizens in police stations.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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