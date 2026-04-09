Three die, 26 injured as bus overturns

TOBA TEK SINGH: Three passengers died and 26 others injured after a bus overturned on M-3 Motorway near the Nankana Sahib interchange rest area on Wednesday.

As per Rescue 1122 officials, the bus, going to Lahore from Alipur, overturned allegedly when its driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle.

They say that on being informed of the incident Rescue 1122 officials, along with 10ambulances, were dispatched to the spot, who started the rescue operation.

The rescuers say that three of the passengers died on the spot and could not beidentified yet.

The bodies and the 26 injured passengers have been shifted to the Nankana Sahib DHQ Hospital, they add.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tasleem Akhtar Rao and DPO Rana Arsalan Zahid, along with District Emergency Officer Muhammad Akram Panwar, supervised the rescue operation.

The injured include Dua Fatima (14), Attaullah (33), Majid (30), Kamran (35), Ali Hamza (18), Asif (28), Ilyas (25), Shah Zain (8), Rashid (30), Sher Khan (40), Hasnain (16), Syedan ​​Bibi (55), Fahad (22), Isha (12), Zain (14), Nazim (25), Rafiya Bibi (45), Shaheer (16), Tariq (30), Ghulam Haider (50), Waseem (19), Mudassar (18), Zeeshan (26), Aamir (25), Hassan (12) and Zahid (26).

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026