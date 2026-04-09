E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Rains leave three dead, 17 injured

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LAHORE: Heavy rains and storms in Punjab over the past 24 hours have left three people dead and 17 others injured, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

In Bhakkar, two separate roof collapse incidents left one person dead and four others injured, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson said.

In a separate incident, two people were injured when a house roof caved in due to rainfall in Khanewal, while in Muzaffargarh, two individuals sustained injuries in separate incidents - one from a roof collapse and another from slipping in the rain.

In Sargodha, the wall of a house collapsed, injuring one person and killing a livestock animal, a rescue official said.

In the district of Taunsa, five people were injured when a hotel shed collapsed. In two other incidents in the same area, roof collapses left one person dead and two others injured.

In another incident, a person died after receiving an electric shock from a pole in Toba Tek Singh, and in Chiniot, one person was injured in a slip-and-fall incident, the rescue spokesperson added.

Severely injured victims were immediately provided medical aid and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms in northeast Balochistan, lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and south Punjab on April 6 and 7.

The Met Office also issued a warning of possible flash floods in local nullahs and streams in northeast Balochistan, lower KP, and hill torrents in Dera Ghazi Khan due to heavy rainfall.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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