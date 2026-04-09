Preparations for National Immunisation Days initiated

LAHORE: Preparations for the upcoming National Immunisation Days (NIDs), commencing from April 13, have been initiated on a wider scale across Punjab, with a strong focus on capacity-building and strategic deployment to ensure every child is reached.

Training for the purpose is currently underway, equipping frontline health workers and supervisors with the necessary skills for effective campaign implementation.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) said that a total of 20,581 union council medical officers (UCMOs) and area in-charges (AICs) had been trained on microplanning, supportive supervision, and overall campaign execution. These training, he said, were designed to enhance the quality of field operations, strengthen monitoring and ensure accountability at all levels. In parallel, significant progress had been made in the training of frontline workers (FLWs), who form the backbone of the polio eradication effort, he added.

Out of a total of 180,236 FLWs, 118,231 had already been trained, while the remaining were being covered through ongoing sessions, he said.

Demonstrating a commitment to quality assurance, 50,133 FLWs had also undertaken an online assessment, reinforcing the Punjab EOC’s focus on standardised training evaluation mechanisms.

The spokesperson said that team trainings were continuing across districts and would conclude on April 9, ensuring that all vaccination teams were fully prepared ahead of the campaign launch. To complement house-to-house vaccination, robust transit vaccination strategies had been put in place to reach children on the move, he said.

Furthermore, the spokesperson said that multiple permanent transit points (PTPs) and special transit points (STPs) had been established at key interprovincial border crossings, check posts, airports, and religious gathering sites. Key transit interventions included deployments at Attock Khurd, Dajil Check Post in Bhakkar, and Bawata and Trimmim check posts in DG Khan, among others. Strategic coverage had also been ensured at major travel hubs such as the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and Islamabad International Airport in Rawalpindi, with dedicated teams and supervisors assigned to vaccinate traveling children.

Additionally, the spokesperson said that special arrangements had been made for high-footfall religious gatherings, particularly during the Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar, with transit teams stationed at key shrines in DG Khan and Multan, including Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya, Shah Rukn-e-Alam, and Hazrat Shah Shams Tabrez (RA). These temporary setups would remain operational for one month to maximize outreach during the congregation period.

With comprehensive training and strategic field deployment, Punjab was poised to deliver a high-quality campaign aimed at protecting every child and sustaining progress towards a polio-free future, concluded the Punjab EOC spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026