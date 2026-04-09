E-Paper | July 15, 2026

‘Rapist’ of girl held in injured condition after encounter

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TOBA TEK SINGH: Police claimed to have arrested an alleged child rapist in injured condition after an encounter in Toba Tek Singh district on Wednesday.

The police spokesperson said that Chuttiana police Sub-Inspector Tahir Abbas along with other officials tried to stop a suspicious motorcyclist during patrolling in Chak 308-GB.

He claimed that three unidentified suspects riding the bike, started indiscriminate firing on the police team.

He claimed that when the police chased the suspects, one suspect was found injured due to the firing of his own accomplices.

He claimed that the injured suspect was wanted in a rape case of a minor girl at the Chatiana police station.

The spokesperson said the injured suspect was shifted to the rural health centre of Chak 316 for treatment, while police were searching for his fleeing accomplices.

CONVICTED: Nankana Sahib Additional District and Sessions Judge Imran Javed Gill on Wednesday handed down imprisonment for life along with a fine of Rs500,000 to a child rapist.

According to the prosecution, Shahkot City police had arrested convict Gulsher on Jan 9, 2025 for kidnapping and raping a nine-year old child in Madni Muhalla.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl was raped by a man in Dallanwali locality on Wednesday.

The Nankana Sahib Mandi Faizabad police said the victim had gone to crop fields where accused overpowered and raped her.

Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused.

FATAL FALL: A child died after falling into a tubewell in Chak Daimonwala of Nankana Sahib on Wednesday.

The Baraghar police said that deceased Haider Ali (12) was visiting the house of his relatives and was playing along with other children when he slipped into the well.

He was critically injured in the accident and he later succumbed to his injuries.

BLIND MURDER SOLVED: The Faisalabad Bachiana police claimed to have solved a blind murder of a youth and his friends turned out as his killers.

Police spokesperson said on Wednesday that deceased Ghulam Fareed was missing from his house since March 17 and his body was recovered from a wheat field after a few days.

He said that during investigation, it was revealed that his three friends Noman, Mahtab and Noor Nabi had abducted and murdered him. He further claimed that they had planned to register his murder case against their opponents with whom they had enmity over the ownership of land.

All of them have been arrested.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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