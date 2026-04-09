E-Paper | July 15, 2026

Killer of wife handed down death sentence

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BAHAWALPUR: Dunyapur Additional Session Judge Syed Ahsan Mahboob Bokhari on Wednesday handed down death sentence and fine to a man for killing his wife, deciding a case filed in 2024.

According to the prosecution, the convict, Ramzan, on Sept 9, 2024, had axed his wife Maqsood Mai to death over a family dispute at Chak No 369/WB and fled away.

Dunyapur Saddar police, on the complaint of the victim woman’s brother, Noor Muhammad, registered FIR No 838/24 under section 302 of the PPC, against Ramzan.

After the arrest of Ramzan, the police submitted the case challan in the court for trial.

The court, declaring Ramzan guilty, handed him down death sentence, along with a Rs500,000 fine.

The court ordered that in case of default on fine payment, the convict will have to serve further six-month sentence.

The court also ordered to pay the fine amount to the legal heirs of the victim.

IUB STAMP: The Pakistan Post (PP) has issued a Rs100 commemorative stamp in connection with the 100th anniversary of the Islamia University, Bahawalpur (IUB).

At a ceremony held here on Wednesday, IUB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran unveiled the commemorative stamp.

The commemorative stamp has been issued by the director general of the Pakistan Post, to highlight the historical importance of the IUB.

The stamp features the image of the IUB’s faculty of agriculture and environment’s building.

Published in Dawn, April 9th, 2026

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