From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Quran compulsory

KARACHI: Parliament on Saturday [April 7] directed the Central and provincial Governments to take “immediate and effective” steps for compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to Muslims. A non-official resolution to this effect was passed amidst cheers. Education Minister Fazlur Rahman declared that the Government were in full agreement with the resolution. Already, he informed, steps had been taken to make teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory in schools. … Mr Fazlur Rahman … said that a religious basis for education had been decided upon at the very inception of Pakistan. — Staff correspondent
[As reported by the staff correspondent from Karachi,] should Friday be the weekly holiday in place of Sunday? Khwaja Shahabuddin announced in the Parliament on Saturday [April 7] that the Government will take a decision on the issue “within a month”.
The Minister of Interior was speaking on non-official resolution by Mr Shahoodul Haque. The resolution was withdrawn, after a … discussion. … At present Friday was only half-holiday, but they said officials did not work at all. … Mr Ahmad, E H Jaffer and Mr M H Gazder were opposed to the resolution. They said it would affect banking and Pakistan’s foreign trade.
Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026