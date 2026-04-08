From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Quran compulsory

KARACHI: Parliament on Saturday [April 7] directed the Central and provincial Govern­­ments to take “immediate and effective” st­­eps for compulsory teaching of the Holy Quran to Muslims. A non-official resolution to this effect was passed amidst cheers. Educ­ation Minister Fazlur Rahman declared that the Government were in full agreement with the resolution. Alr­e­­ady, he informed, steps had been taken to make teaching of the Holy Quran compulsory in schools. … Mr Fazlur Rahman … said that a religious basis for education had been decided upon at the very inception of Pakistan. — Staff correspondent

[As reported by the staff correspondent from Karachi,] should Friday be the weekly holiday in place of Sunday? Khwaja Shahab­uddin announced in the Parliament on Saturday [April 7] that the Government will take a decision on the issue “within a month”.

The Minister of Interior was speaking on non-official resolution by Mr Shahoodul Haq­ue. The resolution was withdrawn, after a … dis­­cussion. … At present Friday was only half-holiday, but they said officials did not work at all. … Mr Ahmad, E H Jaffer and Mr M H Gaz­der were opposed to the resolution. They said it would affect banking and Pakistan’s foreign trade.

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026