From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Peace, not war

QUETTA: Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said here tonight [April 7] that Pakistan was not arming itself for aggression and expansion. Speaking at a dinner given in his honour by the Commandant of the Staff College, he said that on matters of war and peace, Pakistan’s policy was based on peace and not on war… . [He] said Pakistan was striving for lasting equilibrium, peace, reduction of volatility and tension in the region. … Referring to a remark of the Chief of Army Staff, General Ziaul Haq, the [PM] said that if his Government was paying special attention to the requirements of defence, it was doing so as a duty.

[In a related report from Quetta, the PM said] that his Government was determined to modernise the Armed Forces. ... … [He said] the countries of our immediate concern were peevishly engaged in an armaments spiral. He asked: “Why should miserably impoverished nations fortify their arsenals with an insatiable appetite for weapons when bread was not available to their teeming millions?” [He] was of the view that only parity in armaments ensured security in a climate of tension... . — News agencies

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026