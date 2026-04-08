Real austerity has a top-to-bottom flow



ANGELA Merkel, the former German chancellor who was often described as an ‘iron lady’ of quiet resolve, embodied a rare fusion of simplicity and strength.

She lived in her modest Berlin apart-ment throughout her tenure, the same residence she occupied before becoming the chancellor, without seeking luxury or grandeur. Her plain attire, minimal security and unassuming public presence reflected not weakness, but discipline and a deep respect for public trust. Every moment she spared from spectacle was invested in governance and the welfare of her people.

This personal austerity was mirrored in her policies. Under Merkel’s leadership, Germany rose to become Europe’s economic anchor — its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding significantly ($ 4.2 trillion by 2021), exports flourishing, and unemployment falling sharply from 11 per cent in 2005 to under 5pc by the end of her tenure. Her steady stewardship during crises, particularly the Eurozone turmoil, demonstrated that due restraint, prudence and a long-term vision lead to enduring strength.

Recognised globally, she was repeatedly named the world’s most powerful woman by Forbes and hailed by The New York Times as the “liberal West’s last defender”. Yet, she remained grounded — leading through consensus rather than spectacle.

Across Europe, similar traditions of modest leadership persist. Mark Rutte, the former prime minister of the Netherlands who is presently the Nato secretary-general, known for biking to work and living simply, symbolises governance without extravagance.

Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand earned global respect through empathy and accessibility, while Justin Trudeau of Canada was often seen engaging freely with citizens. Antonio Gutrerres, the former Portugal prime minister who is now the United Nations secretary-general, too, exemplifies humility and restraint even on the global stage. These leaders connect with their people not through power displays, but through credibility and character.

Such simplicity is not merely symbolic; it is foundational to progress. European leadership has consistently prioritised economic growth, export expansion, scientific innovation and strong insti-tutions. European leaders leave office with dignity, not scandal; with legacy, not stigma. They are remembered for strengthening nations, not burdening them.

In stark contrast, our leadership culture remains entangled in pomp, privilege and detachment. Lavish lifestyles funded by public resources, sprawling motorcades that disrupt daily life, and layers of security that isolate rulers from the ruled, all reflect a troubling disconnect. Political cycles are driven less by vision than by vendetta, with leaders persecuting opponents in power and invoking justice in opposition, perpetuating instability rather than progress.

We yearn for genuine austerity, not cosmetic measures that spare a narrow elite class while burdening the masses. True reform demands that sacrifice begins at the top. Only when leaders visibly share the hardships of their people does austerity gain moral legitimacy.

The lesson is clear: nations rise not through hollow displays of power, but through disciplined leadership grounded in simplicity, accountability and service. European leaders’ example stands before us, and there are enviable leadership lessons in the way they keep the people close to their hearts. These examples are not merely there to be admired, but to be emulated in letter and in spirit. Unless we embrace these values, we risk remaining trapped in cycles of stagnation, while others advance through vision and purpose.

Qamer Soomro

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, April 8th, 2026